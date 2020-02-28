|
JOSEPH PATRICK MCKENNA Joseph Patrick McKenna, 80, a resident of Las Vegas for 12 years, formerly from Ramsey, NJ, passed away on February 19, 2020 with his wife of 55 years at his side holding his hand. Joe previously served in the United States Marine Corps, and retired as a senior Vice President in the distillery industry. Joe was devoted to the Catholic Church through the years. He was involved in a youth ministry at Christ the King's Catholic community and previously associated with the Church of the Presentation in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey. Joe had a special gift to reach out and connect with young adults and teenagers. A gregarious person, he had the ability to make a person feel special when talking with them. He was a man who was always on the move, and who always sought to make the community around him a better place. Over the years he helped countless people: in Raleigh, NC he and his wife took in pregnant women who needed shelter, he was on the administration of the Duke's Children Classic, a charity dedicated to helping children with Leukemia. After he retired, he continued to serve others. He participated in his community homeowners association board. He decided to obtain a Master's Degree in Counseling from Fordham University, and used his skills and education to help young people establish their careers, and businesses (often medical facilities) establish more cooperative working environments. Joe made sure that no one was a stranger to him and was warm and welcoming to everyone he met. As a result, his personal world became a better place because of his efforts. Lastly, Joe was an optimist who looked for the good in every situation and his faith in others never wavered. Joe is survived by his wife Maureen and his two children: His son J.P. McKenna and daughter Colleen McKenna-Weed. Donations may be made in Joe's honor to the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.