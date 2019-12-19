|
JOSEPH PILEGGI, SR Joseph Francis Pileggi, Sr, age 95, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. Mr. Pileggi was born on October 6, 1924 in Omaha, NE to Francis and Maria (Vitro) Pileggi. Joseph enjoyed watching sports, texting, & sending letters to friends and family. He truly enjoyed worshipping & having fellowship with members of Lighthouse Baptist Church Green Valley. He is survived by his children Theodora (Robert) Peters, Ruth (Joe) Pileggi Frehner, Jonathan (Cheryl) Pileggi, & Martha "Marti" (Richard) Nordenstrom; 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild; & his dear friend and companion Alice Cancellaro. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents Francis & Maria Pileggi, his wife of 67 years Ruth V. Pileggi, his son Joseph F. Pileggi Jr., & his granddaughters Kara Pekki & Patricia Darby.