Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraft-Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services
3975 S. Durango Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 485-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH PILEGGI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH PILEGGI Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH PILEGGI Sr. Obituary
JOSEPH PILEGGI, SR Joseph Francis Pileggi, Sr, age 95, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. Mr. Pileggi was born on October 6, 1924 in Omaha, NE to Francis and Maria (Vitro) Pileggi. Joseph enjoyed watching sports, texting, & sending letters to friends and family. He truly enjoyed worshipping & having fellowship with members of Lighthouse Baptist Church Green Valley. He is survived by his children Theodora (Robert) Peters, Ruth (Joe) Pileggi Frehner, Jonathan (Cheryl) Pileggi, & Martha "Marti" (Richard) Nordenstrom; 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild; & his dear friend and companion Alice Cancellaro. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents Francis & Maria Pileggi, his wife of 67 years Ruth V. Pileggi, his son Joseph F. Pileggi Jr., & his granddaughters Kara Pekki & Patricia Darby.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -