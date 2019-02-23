JOSEPH RENNIE Joseph Anthony Rennie, 18, of Las Vegas, passed away February 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Joseph was born May 2, 2000, in Las Vegas, to Janel L. Rennie and Angelo Carvalho. Joseph was a smart, kind, caring, compassionate, talented young man. He was born and raised in the Las Vegas Valley and made an impact on every person he met. He attended Theron and Naomi Goynes Elementary School, Brian and Teri Cram Middle School, and was a guitar major at the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts. He graduated from LVA in May of 2018 and was attending classes at CSN. He worked as a prep cook at North Italia restaurant and was looking forward to pursuing a career in the culinary field. Joseph is survived by his mother, Janel; his father, Angelo; his brother, Alexander; his grandfather, Don; his grandmother, Swang; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon, Sat., March 2, with services following, both at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building, 5975 Clayton St., North Las Vegas, NV 89030. Bishop Ralph Thomas will be officiating the memorial service. The family of Joseph wishes to extend our sincerest thanks to all of those who have reached out and shared stories of our beloved son and brother. We ask, in lieu of any flowers, please make a donation to the Nevada Coalition for Suicide Prevention (nvsuicideprevention.org) in Joseph's name. Read More Listen to Obituary