JOSEPH "JOE" RIZZUTO Joseph "Joe" Rizzuto, 74, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas following a brief illness. He was surrounded by family and friends. Joe was born November 24, 1944, in Pontiac, MI, son of the late Guiseppe "Joe" and Armenia Rizzuto. He leaves his wife of 51 years, Linda (Parks) Rizzuto; his daughter Lisa O'Keefe and husband John O'Keefe Jr.; his daughter Laura Paske; his brother Russ Rizzuto and wife Barb Rizzuto; four grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. Joe graduated with a bachelor's degree from Eastern Michigan University and received his MBA from the University of Denver. He worked for General Motors for more than thirty-five years, then "Mr. Joe" worked as a Campus Security Monitor at Faiss Middle School and West Career and Technical Academy. He loved motorcycles, saddle oxfords, sweater vests, peanut M&Ms, NASCAR, Tetris, 50's music, pepperoni pizza, ice cream cones, red cars (because they go faster), buying shoes for his grandkids, Monday night dinners, good manners, Disneyland in February, summers in Myrtle Beach, and holidays with the family. In retirement, he enjoyed camping in his RV and reluctantly indulged his wife's love for travel. He had a wonderful sense of humor and he could make anyone laugh. Throughout his life, Joe held many titles but the title that he cherished most was that of Grandpa to Olivia, Anthony, Caleb, and Morgan. His generosity was legendary, and he had a great love for family instilling many traditions that will be passed on to future generations. The family has designated Nathan Adelson Hospice Foundation (702-938-3910 or www.nah.org) for memorial contributions. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.