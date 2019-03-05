Joseph Rocco (Rocky) Paravia passed away at the age of 67 on February 14, 2019. Born November 19, 1951 in Steubenville, Ohio, he then moved with his parents to Las Vegas, Nevada. Joseph grew up in Las Vegas and was an alumnus of Bishop Gorman High School. Joseph (Rocky) was a long-time casino executive at Caesars Palace and Founder and CEO of VirtGame Corporation. He was fiercely devoted to his family and friends and loved nothing more than to share his wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm for life from the gaming industry to adventures in sailing with everyone. He had an incredible love for life that lifted each person he met. Joseph was the beloved husband of Marci Paravia; dearest father of Scott Kenneth (Karen) Paravia and Steven Robert (Julie) Paravia. Also survived by his brother Robert (Rae) Paravia; Uncle of Anthony, Leah, Jennifer, Sarah Rae, and Conor Robert; survived by mother of his children; Charla (Jim) Palmer; sisters-n-law Cheryl (Buster) Brown and Beth Kramer and brother-n-law Jerry Roudebush. Son of the late Barbara Joanne (Bowers) and Rocco Joseph Paravia and brother of the late Richard Emilio Paravia. Please join us as we honor his memory with a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Angle Park Golf Course, 100 South Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas, Nevada 89145. Read More Listen to Obituary