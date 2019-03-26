JOSEPH RODRIGUES Joseph Freitas Rodrigues, 93, died peacefully surrounded by his family March 20, 2019. He was born January 13, 1926 in New Bedford, MA, the son of Antone and Philomena Rodrigues. He moved to Lovelock, at age 2 where he lived until he joined the U.S. Navy. After serving in World War II, he returned to Lovelock and married Caroline in 1948. They moved to Las Vegas in 1950, where they raised their five children. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by Caroline, his wife of 63 years; his brothers, George and Gilbert; and sisters, Gloria, Alice and Inez. He is survived by his brother, Albert; his five children, Vikki Rodrigues, Danny Rodrigues, Patti Puliz (Allen), Tony Rodrigues (Mary), and Tom Rodrigues (Alicia); 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many other family members. Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Wed., March 27, with Rosary following, both at Palm Downtown Mortuary, 1325 N. Main St., Las Vegas, NV 89101. The funeral Mass celebrating his life will be at 11 a.m. Fri., March 29, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 1901 S. Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89104. The family would appreciate donations to St. Anne Catholic Church in lieu of flowers. Read More Listen to Obituary