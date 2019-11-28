|
|
Joseph Stanley Gawel (Uncle Joe)
D.O.B. 08/30/1940 in Manchester, New Hampshire
D.O.D. 11/12/2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
He was a proud American who served his country in the Navy branch of the US Armed Forces. Uncle Joe loved the finer things in life - history, travels, good wines, & excellent food from around the world as well as art in all forms, books, antiques, movies and especially the golden era of Hollywood. He loved his dogs and spending time with family and friends in Mexico. He loved Las Vegas, but remembered his time living in Southern California with fondness. After being diagnosed with terminal cancer, he said that he had a great life and wanted to go smiling with a grateful and happy heart. He is survived by his sons Humberto, Vincent, Brandon, family members in New Hampshire and California and friends in Australia, England, Mexico and the USA. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. No services scheduled.