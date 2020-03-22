Home

Joseph Stanek


1933 - 2020
JOSEPH STANEK Joseph Stanek passed away peacefully in his sleep February 23, 2020. Joe was born in 1933. Son of a polish immigrant and grandson of a prominent Polish newspaper publisher (Western Star. Joe grew up in South Omaha, joined the U.S. Navy and served four years during the Korean War. Upon returning, Joe married Patricia Jean from Bellevue, NE in 1955. He started working for Continental Can Company and retired after 45 years as a Litho mechanic. Soon Joe and Pat decided to move west to Tucson, AZ, and after a few years moved to Las Vegas. Joe was an avid fisherman and enjoyed many yearly trips to Canada with his friends and coworkers. Joe was a devout Catholic and devoted family man. Family vacations were the norm during the summer months. Joe is survived by his wife of 65 years, Pat; daughter, Patty Moerles (Mark); sons, Tim (Arlene), Mark (Donna), Mike (Pam) and Scott (Pam); 12 grandchildren; and three great-grand-children. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date.
