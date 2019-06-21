JOSEPH SZUKIEWICZ Joseph L. Szukiewicz, age 93, fell asleep in the Lord Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was born December 8, 1925 in Detroit, Michigan to John and Pauline (Bucon) Szukiewicz. Joseph served his country in the United States Navy through World War II and the Korean War. His greatest joy was spending time with his beloved family, and extended Church family, and socializing over a good meal. He is survived by his son Joseph (Jennia-Justina) Szukiewicz and three grandchildren Alexander, Eric, and Brandon. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Bessie (Vaselaki); his parents John and Pauline Szukiewicz; his brothers Steve, Alax, and John; as well as their baby sister Julia. The viewing will be held Friday, June 21st from 9:30AM-10:00AM followed by the funeral at 10:00AM, at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 5300 El Camino Road, Las Vegas, NV. Burial will follow his funeral at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Boulder City on Friday, June 21st at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church Mortgage fund. Read More Listen to Obituary