JOSEPH J. WAJGEL Joseph J. Wajgel, age 72 of Henderson, NV, passed away at his residence on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Joe is survived by sisters, Joanne Johnson (Don Buttery) of Rio, WI, Joyce (Jefferey) Frahm of South Milwaukee, WI, Judi (Chad) Olson of Mapleton, OR and brother John Wajgel (Tessa Matthews) of Saint Francis, WI. He is further remembered by his godson, Brian Bohatkiewicz of Fitchburg, WI, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lorraine Wajgel of South Milwaukee, WI. A South Milwaukee High School alumnus and proud Army veteran, Joe was an avid reader and enjoyed a quiet retirement from his lifelong career at United Airlines. His career took him from Wisconsin to Columbia, SC, and eventually to Henderson, NV, where he had lived for more than 24 years. Not one to travel in later years, he liked to reminisce over the phone with his siblings, who often referred to him simply as "Bro". He loved old cars and was once president of Vintage Triumphs of Wisconsin car club. He enjoyed music, especially rockabilly and doo-wop. His big smile and generous heart will be missed by all. Joe will be put to rest at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV, per his wishes. Memorial donations can be made to the cemetery. A private memorial service will be held by his family at later date. Funeral arrangements made by Hites Funeral Home, 438 W. Sunset Road, Henderson, NV 89011. (702)568-1747.