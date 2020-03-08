|
JOSI M. PETERSEN Josi M. Petersen, 78, of Las Vegas, passed away after a short battle with cancer, February 20, 2020. Josi was born in Hyrum, Utah, to Lila and Murray Petersen, September 21, 1941, the youngest of six children. The family moved to Las Vegas in the early 1950s. As part of a pioneering Las Vegas family, Josi worked in the family businesses, including Roundup Real Estate, Roundup Drive-In, and the Westward Ho. One evening as a car hop at the Roundup Drive-In, Josi met Jim Brown, of Las Vegas, whom she later married. The couple moved to Alaska in the 1960s. Over the next 20 years, Josi and Jim built a successful construction company, started a family and lived a wonderful life raising their children, with Josi spending many hours in the greenhouse tending to her flowers. Josi returned to the lower 48 to manage family businesses in the late 1980s, eventually returning to Las Vegas to work as a Realtor and to enjoy time among family. Josi was generous and thoughtful, contributing her time as a hospice volunteer for the elderly. Josi was a great sister to her siblings, a wonderful mother to her children and loved being a grandmother. Josi will be dearly missed. Josi is survived by her two sons, James R. Brown and Damon S. Brown; daughter-in-law, Justine Kavanaugh-Brown; and granddaughter Emilie R. Brown.