Our Beloved Mother and Long time Bingo Agent, Joy Christene Whitaker (74) passed away on July 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Joy is survived by her Husband of fifty seven years, Bobby (B.E.) Whitaker, sons Brian (Koni) and Barry (Robin) Whitaker and brother Everett (Buddy) Cox. Grandchildren Kyle (Danielle) and Travis Whitaker, Christene (McKay) Larson, Troy and Reese Whitaker. Great grandchildren Kayden, Ethan and Adelyn Joy Whitaker.
Donations may be made in Joy's name to the American Lung Association
. No services scheduled.