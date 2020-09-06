Emma Joyce Golder Broadhead, age 93, a 65-year resident of Las Vegas, NV, passed away peacefully in her home on August 30, 2020. She was born January 1, 1927, to parents Albert James & Emma Elizabeth Brown Golder, and is survived by her loving younger sister, Joanne. She had dreams of being a Navy Nurse and upon moving to Las Vegas continued her pursuits in the Nursing field. After a successful career as a Nurse, she worked as a Clerical Typist at George E. Harris Elementary School. On June 14, 1949, she married Arthur Avon Broadhead, together raising two children, Randall Broadhead and Theresa Broadhead Sanchez. She is survived by six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by husband, Avon, one grandson and two sisters. Joyce and Avon served for several years as Service Missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Joyce served as an advocate for several community organizations. Their greatest enjoyment was dancing, especially square-dancing. She will be laid to rest at Bunker's Memory Gardens Memorial Park next to her Sweetheart and will be greatly missed. Services will be private.



