Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary and Cemetery
800 South Boulder Highway
Henderson, NV 89015
(702) 464-8440
JOYCE MALONIE BENSON


1932 - 2020
JOYCE MALONIE BENSON Obituary
JOYCE MALONIE BENSON Joy was born 7-5-1932 to Hilda & George Lampe in Alhambra Ca. Joy graduated from Inglewood High School in 1950 and attended El Camino Jr. College before settling on a career in dental assisting. Joy married Robert Benson in 1964. They lived in California, Hawaii, Colorado and Utah before settling for the past 20 years in Henderson. Together they raised 3 sons, Mark, Patrick and Erik. They have 9 granddaughters and 3 grandsons. In 2005 Joy & Bob opened a small business in Henderson called The Water Station which has continued to grow to this day as a family business involving 3 generations of the Benson family. Words cannot describe what a wonderful human being the world has lost. She was a true angel. Joy was preceded in death by her son Patrick. She was laid to rest at Palm Memorial Park in Henderson on 3-4 2020.
