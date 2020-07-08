1/
Joyce Merle Trahan
1952 - 2020
Joyce Merle Trahan, age 68, of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away on Wednesday July 1, 2020. Joyce was born April 5, 1952 in Saint Louis, MO to her parents, Albert and Bettye Shafer.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Russell Trahan. A visitation for Joyce will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Palm Northwest Mortuary & Cemetery, 6701 North Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89131, a graveside will follow at 10:00 AM. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmnorthwest.com for the Trahan family.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
09:00 AM
Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery
JUL
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery
6701 North Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89131
7024648460
