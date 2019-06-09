JOYCE WALKINS Joyce Irene Walkins (Peterson), 72, of Las Vegas, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. She was born November 10, 1946, in Boston, to the late John A. Peterson and Phyllis O. Peterson (Ross). She married James J. Walkins February 16, 1973, in Massachusetts and together they moved to Utah in 1976 and then to Las Vegas in 1988. They were married 44 years before James passed in 2017. Joyce worked in the casino industry for many years before retiring from Palace Station. She was immensely proud of her family, and leaves us all with many beautiful memories. As her health declined she continued to keep a smile on her face and never lost her sense of humor. She was a great listener and was always sought out for her advice. She was preceded in death by her spouse, James; her father, John; mother, Phyllis; and her brother, Ronald Peterson. She is survived by her four children, Rebecca Randle, Scott Walkins, Stephen "Brock" Walkins and his wife, Gen, and Kelly Upp and her husband, Jason, all of Las Vegas. She will also be remembered by her 11 grandchildren; her two brothers, Jeffrey and Allen Peterson; several nieces and nephews and many good friends. Joyce was a loving wife, mother, nana, aunt and friend and she will be dearly missed. No services are scheduled. Read More Listen to Obituary