JOYCE Y WILSON (1945-2019) Joyce Y. Wilson departed unexpectedly on Sunday, May 19, 2019 In Las Vegas. She was born June 11, 1945 in West Monroe, LA, to her late parents, Milton Huskey and Mary Rhodes. Joyce was a graduate of the University of Arkansas, Pine Bluff (formerly Arkansas AM &N College), class of 1968. Among her many other accomplishments, Joyce earned her Master of Science degree from Nova University, earned her Clark County School District Secondary Administrative Leadership certification and was awarded the University of Southern California Rochelle Olifson Teacher of Impact Award during her stellar 35-year career in the Clark County School District. "Mrs. Wilson," as she was known by her students at Chaparral and Spring Valley High Schools, positively impacted countless lives in her dedicated 43 years of teaching in Arkansas, Wisconsin and Nevada - pushing and striving for perfection from her students to reach their peak. As a teacher, Joyce's compassion never wavered despite the change in generations until she retired in 2014. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in transition by son, Jonathan Wilson; two sisters, Florence Wright and Dorothy Huskey; five brothers, Robert, Tony, George, Greg and Johnny; and granddaughter Jocelyn Dean. She is survived by her devoted husband, of 53 years, Samuel Wilson, Jr. Joyce leaves as her legacy three children, Sheryl Goodwin, Saundra Kirklin and Aaron Wilson, all of Las Vegas. She also leaves to cherish her memory six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; six siblings, Gerald Huskey (Leann) of Gulf Port, MS; Michael Huskey (Rebecca) Of Harvey, LA; Sister-in-Law Valorie Huskey of New Bern, NC; Margaret Jackson (Kenneth) and Sylvesta Cameron (James) of New Orleans; and a special aunt, Margaret Smith of St. Louis, MO. Using her big heart to pour positivity into others, Joyce made the world a better place one person at a time. Joyce was memorialized June 1, 2019, in Pine Bluff, AR. Local services were provided by Palm Eastern Mortuary, Las Vegas.