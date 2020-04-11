|
|
Juan Ynigues, a retired Veteran, passed away on Thursday April 2nd 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the age of 86. Juan passed peacefully, surrounded by family and lifetime friends. Juan is survived by his brother Gilberto, his five children Joann Cordova, Catherine Miller, Nina Jefferson, Suzette Campagna and John Ynigues, his nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria M. "Marcella" Moya-Ynigues and his brothers, Antonio, Benito, Santiago, Christobal, Louis and Alphonso. Juan was born on 12/27/33 in Rotan, TX, to Antonio Ynigues and Josefa Enriquez. He was proud of his family, his work ethic, of his country and mostly proud of his life. He held no regrets, no anger. He was loved by everyone that knew him and respected by everyone that met him. Juan loved old western movies (John Wayne), fried potatoes, Freddie's cheese burgers, anything with beans, he loved bowling with his friends and family, going to the movies, watching all the sports that he could, he loved the card game FreeCell, but most of all he loved his family. He would always say "I want you all to remember that family is the most important thing that you can have".
Services will be held at a later date. More info at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/las-vegas-nv/juan-ynigues-9109608. Donations can be made in his memory to Nathan Adelson Hospice (www.nah.org) Services are pending.