JUDITH AKERS LUCIER Judith (Judy) Lucier died peacefully in Las Vegas, on September 6, 2019. Judy's death was the result of complications from cancer and COPD. Judy is survived by her children, Kathryn and Amy, her siblings, Jean and Charles, and her nephew, David. Judy was born in Akron in 1941. She graduated from Wellesley College and the University of Chicago, earning a B.A. and an M.A. in English, respectively. Judy worked as a top paralegal at Jones Day in Cleveland for thirty years. In 2004, she retired and joined Amy in Las Vegas, living across the street from her for the last decade. She cherished Kathryn and Amy, and her grandchildren Trace, Eliza, Lucie, Dylan, and Caden. Judy supported myriad political and charitable causes, with emphasis on wildlife preservation, human rights and civil liberties. Judy was an avid reader, and one of her missions in life was to nurture the love of reading in others. Toward that end, Judy tutored both children and adults in literacy, ESL, writing, and theater throughout her life. She did not want a funeral or service; instead, a celebration of her life and legacy will soon be held. Judy will be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ACLU or The Nature Conservancy are welcome. No services scheduled.