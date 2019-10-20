Home

Kraft-Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services
3975 S. Durango Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 485-6500
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
10:15 AM
Kraft-Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services
3975 S. Durango Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89147
JUDITH ARNOLD Obituary
JUDITH ARNOLD Loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Judy Arnold passed on Thursday, October 17 at the age of 88. She was born in New York City to Jacob and Sophie Schechner and moved to Linden, NJ during World War II. There she met her dear husband of 63 years, Burton. Burt and Judy moved to Las Vegas in 1997. Judy is survived by Burt, daughters Dana and Randy (Dennis Meaney), and granddaughter Annie Levin. A memorial is planned for Sunday, October 20, at 10:15 a.m. at Kraft-Sussman, 3975 S. Durango Drive, Suite 104. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hadassah, hadassah.org.
