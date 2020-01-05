|
|
JUDITH C PERRY Judith (Judi) Crawford Perry passed away on December 21st, 2019. Judi was a dear and beloved mother, daughter, wife, grandmother, cousin, colleague, and friend to so many. She was full of life and energy and loved the company of her friends and family whom she held so dear, and who cherished her so much. Judi enjoyed world travel, fine dining with company, and holidays and special occasions with those she loved. She was very proud of and took great joy from her excellent career in executive containerboard sales, and she maintained deep friendships from her career as a top performer long after she retired. The depth of her caring was evident in everything she did, from wrapping the perfect gift, to writing a thoughtful note, to remembering special details of those she loved. She maintained many friendships with people she'd met all over the world and always remembered their birthdays and special occasions. She was a fierce bridge player and loved the challenge of a crossword puzzle. Judi was born May 16, 1940 to Marcella and Robert Crawford in Michigan City, Indiana, where she was raised. She graduated from Elston High School before attending Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. She had a special group of friends "The Eastport Girls" with whom she was close from kindergarten to her final days, a testament to her ability to build and maintain strong friendships. Judi's cousins were core family for her, and were loved like sisters. After Indiana, she moved to Chicago where she began a long, successful career, primarily with Packaging Corporation of America, from which she retired in 1999. She loved the energy and pace of Chicago, and it was there she met the love of her life, Alan R. Perry. They married on April 24, 1976. Their life together was full of adventure, love, and friendship. Judi and Al retired to Las Vegas in 2001, and Judi moved to Pacific Grove, California in 2015 after Al passed away in 2014. She returned to Las Vegas in 2019. Judi is survived by her son, Bill Perry and his wife, Martha Groves Perry, and grandchildren, Dillon Perry and Bryn Perry; her daughter, Jill Heyna, granddaughter Christine Fulkerson; and great-grandson, Michael Fulkerson; and her dear cousins and friends. A private family and friends gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate the life of this truly good and caring person.