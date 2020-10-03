Judith Comer died peacefully in her sleep September 12, 2020 in Las Vegas at the age of 73. Born to Claude and Julia Barnes, she grew up in Las Vegas and attended Las Vegas High School. Judy will be remembered for her wonderful ability to make people laugh with her story-telling and zany sense of humor. She is survived by her four siblings, Steve, Bonnie, Mike, and Claudia; her only daughter, Anjie; her only granddaughter, Marie; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family intends to hold a wake sometime in 2021. No services scheduled.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store