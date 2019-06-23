JUDITH HARTMAN Judith "Judy" Hartman passed away June 17, 2019. She was born June 22, 1942, the daughter of Chester and Florence Heflin. She was raised in Elwood, IN and graduated from Wendell Willkie High School in 1960. Judy married Bobby Joe Hartman Dec. 19, 1959. They moved to Las Vegas, where Bobby was stationed at Nellis AFB. She worked for the Clark County School District for 10 years. They resided in Gillette, WY for seven years before moving to Littleton, CO. She was employed in the health care industry and for the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. Judy attended Clark County Community College and Arapahoe Community College studying Accounting and Interior Design. Upon their retirement they moved to Pahrump. Judy was very active in PTA, Nevada Baton Boosters Assoc. and all phases of church work. She taught many Sunday school classes for children and Bible Study classes for women. She was involved in a hospital visitation program, teaching English as a second language to women from Japan and China and redecorated apartments in a Woman's Shelter for abused women and their children. She was a member of Choice Hills Baptist Church where she continued to teach various classes. Judy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband, Bob, of 59 and 1/2 years; daughter, Pamela (Bret) Haynes of Pahrump; son, Brian (Kimberly) Hartman of Lone Tree, CO.; two sisters, Beverly (William) Steen and Karen (Larry) Lee; brother, Richard Heflin; niece, Brenda Steen-Pore; nephew, William Steen, Jr.; and sister-in-law, Linda Hartman, all residents of Indiana. Pahrump Mortuary will be handling the arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Sat., June 29, at Choice Hills Baptist Church, 340 W. Mesquite Ave., Pahrump, NV 89060. A lunch will follow at the Randy Harris Life Center at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Nathan Adelson Hospice, 4141 Swenson Street, Las Vegas, NV 89119 (702) 733-0320. Read More Listen to Obituary