JUDITH ILSE TACHAU
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
JUDITH ILSE TACHAU Judith Ilse Tachau, age 70, passed away at home on September 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born on February 19, 1950 in Iowa City, Iowa. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Jim Koury, son Jonathan Koury, brothers Robert Tachau and Paul Tachau, nieces and nephews, and a multitude of friends. She was known as the "Book Lady of Legacy High School," where she volunteered from the time that the school opened in 2006 until cancer forced her to step aside. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM, with memorial service, burial and reception to follow. All services will be held at Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery, 6701 North Jones Blvd, Las Vegas 89131.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery
SEP
24
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery
