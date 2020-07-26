JUDITH JEFFERS Judith "Judy" Jeffers, 83, a long-time resident of the Las Vegas area, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Summerlin Hospital. She was born June 7, 1937 in Bermuda to Frederick and Emilie Ella. She found her soul mate and partner for life at the age of 19 when she married Michael Jeffers of Kansas City, Missouri. Judith received her Associate of Arts degree in Business from Katherine Gibbs Business College, New York, in 1956. After getting her degree, she attended the Kathleen Peck Modeling Agency and began a career in modeling for over 30 years. In a career shift, she took a position as a secretary for Cal Farm Insurance, and over the next 20 years she was promoted until she became an office administrator. She retired from Cal Farm in 1996 when she and Michael moved to Las Vegas, where she worked for Del Webb Sun City for several years where she eventually retired. Judith loved her family and her church. For many years she was a wedding coordinator at her churches in California and Las Vegas. She also sang in the choir and enjoyed going out to lunch with her friends. She had a wonderful smile, was always happy, and lived life to the fullest. She is survived by her two daughters Mary and Katherine and their spouses John and Javier, five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, her sister Barbara, four nephews and one niece. Judith was preceded in death by her husband Michael and her parents Frederick and Emilie. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 8901 Del Webb Boulevard, Las Vegas, Nevada. The funeral service is by invitation only and will be held on Wednesday July 29 at 11 a.m. Private burial will be held at Palm Northwest Cemetery.