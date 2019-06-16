|
|
JUDITH KAY Judith Ellen Prescott Kay, 73, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, after a 15 year battle with cancer. Judy will be forever remembered by her soulmate and life partner, Clarence Richardson; her children, Ann (Randy), Bruce, and Brian (Jill); grandchildren, Sage (Steven), Jacquelyn (Lindsey), Brittani, Cody (Mallory), Zachary, Sydni, Kyli, and Brody; great-grand-children, London, Jack, Aubrey, Benjamin and Creighton; siblings, Cindy (Pat), Gayle (Terry), David (Sue) and Shand (Peter); numerous nieces; nephews; extended family and dear friends. A celebration of life will be held in New Hampshire in late July. Judy called West Palm Beach, FL and Las Vegas home for more than half of her life, but her heart was always in New Hampshire. The White Mountains of New Hampshire will be her final resting place.