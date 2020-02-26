Las Vegas Review-Journal Obituaries
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
(702) 736-6200
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Judith Lynn (Judy) McFadden


1943 - 2020
Judy McFadden, age 76, of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away on February 20, 2020 in Las Vegas, surrounded by family. Judy was born in Linn, Kansas on March 30, 1943 to Myrtle Ellen Knauber-Simpson. Judy moved to Lincoln, Nebraska where she was raised. Judy was preceded in death by her son Shawn. Judy is survived by her brother, Eugene, her son, Bob, daughter in law, Brenda, her son Wayne, her grandchildren, Sarah and Ethan, Jana, Ryan, and Kala, and her great grandchildren, Landen and Autumn. Judy was passionate about her family, crafts, and her dog, Cherokee. She lived a full life, surrounded by family and friends. Judy graduated from high school in Lincoln, Nebraska & worked in the casino industry in Las Vegas. She enjoyed being outdoors, being around her children and grandkids, and making crafts.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the .

Services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, 10:00 am, at Davis Funeral Home, 6200 South Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, NV, 89119,
