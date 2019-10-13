|
|
JUDITH MASSA Judith "Judi" Massa, 78, passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, August 14. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Judi had been a resident of Las Vegas since 1975. Judi is survived by her husband JD Massa, her grandchildren Taelor Kahrs, Jaclyn Kahrs and Nathan Kahrs, and great-grandsons William Kahrs and Oliver Kahrs. She was predeceased in death by her daughter, and only child, Tami Kahrs in 1996. Judi was born on May 17, 1941 in Kansas City, Missouri to William and Sydney Lou (Williams) Mayo. Her father served in the United States Air Force so Judi moved frequently while growing up. She attended high school while living in the Philippines. After graduating from high school in Louisiana, she began studying Communications at the University of Missouri, where she met fellow Communications student JD Massa, who treated her to a soda at the university student union. They fell in love and married on September 1, 1962. The following year, she graduated college and gave birth to her daughter Tami. JD was soon a United States Air Force Public Affairs Officer who was stationed with his family in Turkey and Germany. While overseas, Judi was a devoted military wife and mother, who became actively involved with the Girl Scouts, attending special gatherings of Girl Scout leaders in England and at the international Girl Scout center called Our Chalet in Switzerland. She also served as a Girl Scouts District Commissioner in Germany. She even made time to teach English to Turkish ladies in Istanbul. Returning to the United States in 1975, JD and Judi settled in Las Vegas, Nevada. Judi worked as a travel agent and ended her career as the business manager for a local senior assisted-living facility. Judi was also active in the community through her service with the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She remained devoted to Beta Sigma Phi for more than 30 years, serving as Las Vegas City Council President from 1985 to 1986. Judi loved to travel and spend time with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.