Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH MUCCIARELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH MUCCIARELLI


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUDITH MUCCIARELLI Obituary
JUDITH MUCCIARELLI Judith Ann Mucciarelli, 64, passed away April 9, 2020 in Las Vegas. She was born April 26, 1955 in Montclair, NJ to Alphonse and Ruth Ferrara and graduated Hamilton High West in 1973. She married Gary Mucciarelli on February 26, 1976, in Trenton, NJ. Her career began at Bally's in Atlantic City in 1981, making the most of her high energy, sparkling personality, and ability to solve problems and make people feel welcome. She spent the last decade as a table games supervisor in Vegas, beloved by coworkers and customers. Judy lived for family, friends, and faith. She loved to entertain - her home was your home. Her beautiful spirit, warm heart, and giving nature enriched all around her. She is survived by her husband Gary, daughter Meghan, sisters Jackie, Jayne, and Jeanne, nieces Alicia and Alexandra, and nephew Thomas. Those who love her await a memorial in NJ.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -