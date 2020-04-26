|
JUDITH MUCCIARELLI Judith Ann Mucciarelli, 64, passed away April 9, 2020 in Las Vegas. She was born April 26, 1955 in Montclair, NJ to Alphonse and Ruth Ferrara and graduated Hamilton High West in 1973. She married Gary Mucciarelli on February 26, 1976, in Trenton, NJ. Her career began at Bally's in Atlantic City in 1981, making the most of her high energy, sparkling personality, and ability to solve problems and make people feel welcome. She spent the last decade as a table games supervisor in Vegas, beloved by coworkers and customers. Judy lived for family, friends, and faith. She loved to entertain - her home was your home. Her beautiful spirit, warm heart, and giving nature enriched all around her. She is survived by her husband Gary, daughter Meghan, sisters Jackie, Jayne, and Jeanne, nieces Alicia and Alexandra, and nephew Thomas. Those who love her await a memorial in NJ.