JUDITH RUIZ 1932-2020 Judith Ruiz passed away peacefully in her home on October 13, 2020. Judith and her deceased husband Charles Kenneth (Ken) moved to Henderson in 1989 following her husband's retirement from a 33-year naval career. After serving on the boards of several animal groups, Judith and her husband founded the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society in 1991. As president, Judith developed an all-volunteer organization which used foster homes for animals rescued as opposed to a shelter. This model of using foster homes was one of the first in the Las Vegas Valley. More importantly, Judith recognized the local animal overpopulation problem and took some of the first steps to find solutions. She worked with local veterinarians to help people spay and neuter their animals, called for local shelters to spay and neuter animals prior to adoption, and trapped and spayed/neutered feral cats and returned them back to their caretakers. Trapping feral cats was done under the radar of animal control agencies which required feral cats to be trapped and euthanized. Judith served on the former Clark County Animal Advisory Committee. She served as president of the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society until 2005 and continued on the board until 2012, when health issues intervened. Her dedication for animal welfare remained her primary focus throughout her life. The values she established for her organization continue today; the community has lost a committed animal advocate. Services will be on October 26, 2020 at 10:40 a.m. at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr, Boulder City, 89005. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the animal charity of choice
.