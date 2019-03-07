Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraft-Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services
3975 S. Durango Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 485-6500
Shiva
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at her home
9621 Eagle Valley Drive
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
at her home
9621 Eagle Valley Drive
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH SHROYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH SHROYER


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JUDITH SHROYER Obituary
JUDITH SHROYER Judith "Judy" Marcia Shroyer (nee Garber) was born May 16, 1938 in Chicago. She was the daughter of Manuel and Anne (nee Weiser) Garber and younger sister to Suzanne (Lilien.) Judy was raised in Minneapolis, and raised her family in Los Angeles. She moved to Las Vegas in 2003 with her husband of 36 years, Donald, who passed away in 2014. Her previous marriage ended in divorce. Judy faced her illness with great bravery and her sense of humor. Her favorite moments were dinners, long talks, bridge and Mah Jongg with family and friends, her dogs - especially Kizzie, and her new puppy Pippa, vigorous debate, cooking and entertaining, hallmark movies, cards and games, good jokes and sushi. She was very curious and enjoyed learning about new ideas and trying new things. In addition to her sister, Judy leaves Stephen and Elizabeth, Dana and Robert, Jonathan and Debi, six grandchildren, many beloved nephews, a niece, cousins and family members in California, Illinois, Florida, Minnesota and New York. Shiva will be 1-4 p.m. with service at 1:30 p.m., Fri., March 8, at her home, 9621 Eagle Valley Drive Las Vegas, Nevada 89134.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now