JUDY BURNS Judy Ann (Abbott) Burns, of Las Vegas, lost her year-long battle with cancer February 19, 2019. She was born January 19, 1944 in Lawton, OK to Mose "George" and Mildred Abbott and was the youngest of four children. As her father was a career army soldier, she spent some time as a youngster in Germany. Her family returned to Lawton, Oklahoma where Judy attended elementary, junior high, and high school, graduating from Lawton High School in 1962. After graduation, she attended Cameron College and worked as a civil servant for the army at Fort Sill. In 1967, she met and married Tom Burns (born and raised in Yerington) who was then stationed at Fort Sill. Their first child, Mitchell, was born in 1968, while Tom was serving in Vietnam. Upon Tom's discharge from the army Judy, Tom, and Mitchell moved to Alameda, CA so Tom could attend Hastings Law School. Their second child, Jennifer, was born in 1970 in Alameda. Upon Tom's graduation from law school in 1973, Judy and family moved to Las Vegas, where Tom began practicing law. Judy and Tom welcomed their third child, Molly, in 1988. Judy was dedicated to her children, spending countless hours guiding them, encouraging them to do well in school, and enthusiastically supporting their extra-curricular activities. Having a knack for numbers, Judy did the bookkeeping for Tom's law practice for many years. Judy also thoroughly enjoyed being a grandmother, watching and hearing about her grandchildren's activities always put a smile on her face. Judy was an avid basketball fan, all her kids played the sport, and she enjoyed watching the Los Angeles Lakers. She was preceded in death by her father, Mose; her sister, Rosemary; and her brother, Bill. She is survived by her husband, of 51 years, Tom; her son, Mitchell and his wife, Corinne and their children, Mason and Walker (of Dayton, NV); her daughter, Jennifer and her husband, Jim Black and their daughter, Katie (of Alexandria, VA); and her daughter, Molly and her husband, Brandon Makridis (of Las Vegas). Judy is also survived by her mother, Mildred; her sister, Norma; and numerous nieces and nephews, and their children, and grandchildren. Services will be private. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The V Foundation for Cancer Research founded by Coach Jim Valvano and ESPN with the goal of achieving victory over cancer. The V Foundation spends 100% of direct donations on cancer research and programs; a memorial page has been created in Judy's honor at: www.jimmyv.org/judyburns.