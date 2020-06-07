JUDY BURNS
1943 - 2020
JUDY BURNS The One and Only Judy Burns passed away on April 18th at home with her family at her side. Born on June 14 1943 in Glendale,Ca To parents John and Theresa. In High School she studied Tapdance and Ballet. She latter moved to Las Vegas to start a family with husband Jim. Nicknamed the Disco Queen she loved to dance the night away. Her strong legs paved the way to a 30 year career as Mailman with the US Postal Service, making a countless number of friends along the way. She will be Forever loved and missed by her Sons Wayne, Bruce , Jeff, and Grandson Garrett. A memorial service will be held at Palm Mortuary 7600 S. Eastern on June 15th at 10:00 am.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
7024648500
