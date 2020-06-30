JUDY CARTER Judy Carter, 63, of Las Vegas passed away May 18th, 2020. She was born Dec. 26th, 1956 in St. Petersburg, FL. Judy came to Las Vegas in 1973. She was a very caring person. She liked roller-skating in her youth and camping with her family. Judy left behind many friends that cared about her. She is survived by her brother, William Alvis Jr. of Pinellas Park, FL; sister, Michelle Coulthard and family of Las Vegas; brother, Charles Alvis of Rome, GA; her son, Daniel Kozics Jr. and his wife, Jessica and family; and many grandchildren. She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Veteran's Memorial in Boulder City. Celebration of Life is pending.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store