Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Henderson Presbyterian Church
601 N. Major Avenue
Henderson, NV
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Clough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Clough


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judy Clough Obituary
Judy Clough, 78, of Henderson, joined our Heavenly Father on March 18, 2019 in Las Vegas. She was visited by family and friends in her final days and passed in peace. Born in 1941 to Charles and Alfrida Liechti in Seattle, WA, Judy grew up along the shores of Coeur d’Alene Lake in Idaho. She graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane, WA in 1959 and married Harry Clough in December 1959. Judy moved to Henderson, NV with her family in 1963. She loved all kinds of handwork, with much of her time spent quilting, and was one of the first members of Desert Quilters of Nevada.

Judy is survived by her husband Harry, her son Michael, her daughter Laura Fucci and son-in-law John Fucci, Jr., and her granddaughters Amy Fucci of Henderson and Holly Fucci of Atlanta, GA; her sister Priscilla Newton of Corvallis, OR and her brother Rod Liechti of Coeur d’Alene, ID.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, 3:00 p.m., at Henderson Presbyterian Church, 601 N. Major Avenue, Henderson, NV, 89015. A reception to celebrate Judy’s life will immediately follow.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.