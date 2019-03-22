Judy Clough, 78, of Henderson, joined our Heavenly Father on March 18, 2019 in Las Vegas. She was visited by family and friends in her final days and passed in peace. Born in 1941 to Charles and Alfrida Liechti in Seattle, WA, Judy grew up along the shores of Coeur d’Alene Lake in Idaho. She graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane, WA in 1959 and married Harry Clough in December 1959. Judy moved to Henderson, NV with her family in 1963. She loved all kinds of handwork, with much of her time spent quilting, and was one of the first members of Desert Quilters of Nevada.



Judy is survived by her husband Harry, her son Michael, her daughter Laura Fucci and son-in-law John Fucci, Jr., and her granddaughters Amy Fucci of Henderson and Holly Fucci of Atlanta, GA; her sister Priscilla Newton of Corvallis, OR and her brother Rod Liechti of Coeur d’Alene, ID.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, 3:00 p.m., at Henderson Presbyterian Church, 601 N. Major Avenue, Henderson, NV, 89015. A reception to celebrate Judy’s life will immediately follow. Read More Listen to Obituary