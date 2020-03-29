|
JULIA FOUNTAIN-CHASE 1941-2020 Julia Fountain-Chase, 78, passed away peacefully Friday March 13, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born in Grand Coulee, Washington on December 6, 1941 to Edgar Fountain (past Las Vegas City Commissioner and owner of Ed Fountain Motors Toyota) and Louise Lorenzi Fountain. She was the granddaughter of David G. Lorenzi and Julia Lorenzi, builders and owners of Lorenzi Park. She is survived by her daughter Catherine Durrill, son in law David Durrill, grandchildren Cole Durrill, Rachel Durrill, her sister Mary Chaisson and was predeceased by her daughter Suzanne Chase. She graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1959. She received her Nursing Degree in 1976 from The University of Nevada Las Vegas and went on to receive her Master Of Science in Nursing from The Catholic University of America located in Washington, DC. Julia was a smart, smart lady. She and her daughters traveled and lived around the world with the USAF. She eventually moved back to Las Vegas and settled down. She will be greatly missed. No services are planned.