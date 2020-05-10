Julia (Heifner) Heimerman, of Las Vegas, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 18, 2020.
Julia was born on January 5, 1961 in St. Paul, MN.
Julia lived an exciting and happy life. Early in her career she was a real go-getter. She worked several years in the entertainment business, working with many celebrities (Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr, Yanni among others). This career took her all over the world (Europe, China, India, Australia).
Eventually Julia returned to Las Vegas and settled down. It was here that she had her pride and joy, her daughter Amelia. Julia loved being a mom. She was a very involved parent. She spent a lot of time at The Meadows School helping with Amelia's class trips and parties. She was famous for her holiday gift baskets that she made for all the teachers and school administrators. When Amelia was in third grade Julia was diagnosed with Early Onset Alzheimer's. She battled this horrible disease bravely for the next 8 years. She was a fighter until the end. She is survived by her husband, Scott; daughter, Amelia; parents, Francesca (Bo) and Paul Branagan; brother, Ron; many nieces, cousins, and in-laws. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Salvation Army. A celebration of life is being planned for October 2020.
No services scheduled.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 10, 2020.