Julian Frazier Rhinehart, an over forty year resident of Boulder City, NV passed peacefully from this realm, surrounded by family on June 4, 2019. He was 82 years old.



Julian is survived by his wife Marita (nee Keyburn), step children Patrick Hagen (Julie) of Mapleton, UT, Bridget (Michael) Battistoni of Seattle, WA and Colleen Hagen of Las Vegas; and his 9 step grandsons as well as a host of friends. He is preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, D. Annette (Hill), of Atlanta, GA; his parents, Herman Allen and Frances Reva Rhinehart (Reynolds) of Durham, NC.



Julian was born on December 4, 1936 in Durham, NC as an only child beloved by his parents. He attended University of North Carolina and graduated from Georgia State. Combining his love of writing and everything outdoors he began his career writing articles for various outdoor magazines. He continued being a published author and photographer well into retirement.



Julian and Annette were married in 1968 and moved to Boulder City in 1978. He retired from the Bureau of Reclamation in 1994 after a 25 year government career as a public affairs officer. Marita and Julian were married in Searchlight, NV on Feb.14, 2014. They loved their life together.



Julian was a lover of cats, reading and researching, classical music, and his magnificent Southwest desert landscapes. He was an avid outdoorsman be it star gazing, running, camping, skiing, hiking and cycling. He remained active as a docent for the State Historical Preservation Organization, and a member and officer of the Las Vegas Repeater Association for many years.



He will be remembered for his more than 54 years working with others and being of service. Anyone blessed to know Julian would agree that he was a true Southern gentleman.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local public radio station. Read More Listen to Obituary