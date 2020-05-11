JULIE OHASHI Julie Ohashi, 79, passed away April 18, 2020, in Henderson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lauri and Tim Zadina of Bellevue, Wash.; son and daughter-in-law, George and Kim Ohashi of Richmond, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Trish Schurko of Stow, Ohio; and son Stephen Schurko of Hermitage, Penn.; grandchildren Kyle and Erin Zadina, Garret and Cameron Ohashi, Megan Bannister, Brianna and Mariah Schurko; and sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Allen Sowers. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her children and grandchildren, playing golf, bowling, and taking walks with her cat, Paulie. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 15, and is available for viewing via webcast due to social distancing restrictions. Sign-in information to view the webcast is: http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/login/28319 Password is AD4HS
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 11, 2020.