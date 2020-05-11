JULIE OHASHI
JULIE OHASHI Julie Ohashi, 79, passed away April 18, 2020, in Henderson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lauri and Tim Zadina of Bellevue, Wash.; son and daughter-in-law, George and Kim Ohashi of Richmond, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Trish Schurko of Stow, Ohio; and son Stephen Schurko of Hermitage, Penn.; grandchildren Kyle and Erin Zadina, Garret and Cameron Ohashi, Megan Bannister, Brianna and Mariah Schurko; and sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Allen Sowers. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her children and grandchildren, playing golf, bowling, and taking walks with her cat, Paulie. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 15, and is available for viewing via webcast due to social distancing restrictions. Sign-in information to view the webcast is: http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/login/28319 Password is AD4HS



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 11, 2020.
