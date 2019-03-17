|
JULIEANNE SALAVE'A Julieanne Sina Salave'a, 60 of Kahalu'u, HI and Ft. Mohave, AZ and, in some instances of Las Vegas as well, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Nevada. She was a postal worker and a retired U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant. She is survived by her mothe,r Naomi Salave'a; brothers, Montana Sr., William Jr., and Allen; sisters, Sandra Salave'a-Roy, Mamie Viritua, Eve Dameron, and Dorothy Salave'a; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wed., March 20, at Nellis Manor Latter-day Saints Ward, 50 E Azure Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV 89031. Light refreshments will be served. There will be no graveside service as she will be cremated and ashes taken home to Hawai'i for a scattering ceremony.