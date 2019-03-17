Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Nellis Manor Latter-day Saints Ward
50 E Azure Avenue
North Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for JULIEANNE SALAVE'A
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JULIEANNE SALAVE'A

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JULIEANNE SALAVE'A Obituary
JULIEANNE SALAVE'A Julieanne Sina Salave'a, 60 of Kahalu'u, HI and Ft. Mohave, AZ and, in some instances of Las Vegas as well, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Nevada. She was a postal worker and a retired U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant. She is survived by her mothe,r Naomi Salave'a; brothers, Montana Sr., William Jr., and Allen; sisters, Sandra Salave'a-Roy, Mamie Viritua, Eve Dameron, and Dorothy Salave'a; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wed., March 20, at Nellis Manor Latter-day Saints Ward, 50 E Azure Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV 89031. Light refreshments will be served. There will be no graveside service as she will be cremated and ashes taken home to Hawai'i for a scattering ceremony.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.