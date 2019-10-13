Home

St Joseph Husband-Mary Roman
7260 W Sahara Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Husband of Mary
7260 W. Sahara Ave.
Las Vegas, NV
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Husband of Mary
7260 W. Sahara Ave.
Las Vegas, NV
JULIET SANGILLO FRITZ


1929 - 2019
JULIET SANGILLO FRITZ Obituary
JULIET SANGILLO FRITZ Juliet Sangillo Fritz, native of Trenton NJ, born June 1, 1929, passed away September 22, 2019. Juliet was the matriarch of the Sangillo family of which she had seven brothers. She was a resident of Las Vegas for 16 years belonging to St. Joseph Husband of Mary Seniors and Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. Juliet is survived by her son, Joseph Fritz of Las Vegas; daughter, Cheryl Perrochino and son-in-law, Luis Perrochino of Cream Ridge, NJ; granddaughters, Shannon Brennan and Gina Wolfe; great-grandchildren, Kyleigh, Keegan, Kullen and Kendall. Mass will be at 9:30 a.m. Mon., Oct., 14, with a Rosary at 10 a.m. and reception following services in the Parish Hall, all at St. Joseph Husband of Mary, 7260 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas Nevada 89117. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ladies Auxiliary of Saint Joseph Parish for Religious Goods store.
