JUNE CHIEKO RATIGAN June Chieko Ratigan, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. She was proceeded in death by her husband, James Aloysius Ratigan and her daughter Mary Estelle Lilly. She is survived by her daughters Regina Antolik, Theresa and Edwin Granil, and Cathy and Chris Kimmich, and her sons James Ratigan, Stephen and Pam Ratigan, Kenneth and Lisa Ratigan and Patrick and Lisa Ratigan. June was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed and loved her 21 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. June was born in Papaiko, Hawaii June 13, 1927, the daughter of Tamaichi and Suye Morigaki. She was the fifth of seven children, having two brothers and four sisters. June graduated from the University of Hawaii in 1949. She met and married the love of her life, James, in 1951 on Okinawa, Japan where she raised her eight children before arriving in Las Vegas with the family in 1969. June had a long career working for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) and retired as the Head Cashier at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Due to the current health situation occurring nationwide, a funeral service will be held for immediate family members only. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date.