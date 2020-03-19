Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JUNE RATIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUNE CHIEKO RATIGAN


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUNE CHIEKO RATIGAN Obituary
JUNE CHIEKO RATIGAN June Chieko Ratigan, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. She was proceeded in death by her husband, James Aloysius Ratigan and her daughter Mary Estelle Lilly. She is survived by her daughters Regina Antolik, Theresa and Edwin Granil, and Cathy and Chris Kimmich, and her sons James Ratigan, Stephen and Pam Ratigan, Kenneth and Lisa Ratigan and Patrick and Lisa Ratigan. June was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed and loved her 21 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. June was born in Papaiko, Hawaii June 13, 1927, the daughter of Tamaichi and Suye Morigaki. She was the fifth of seven children, having two brothers and four sisters. June graduated from the University of Hawaii in 1949. She met and married the love of her life, James, in 1951 on Okinawa, Japan where she raised her eight children before arriving in Las Vegas with the family in 1969. June had a long career working for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) and retired as the Head Cashier at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Due to the current health situation occurring nationwide, a funeral service will be held for immediate family members only. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -