June Margaret Schule (Endriss), passed away October 22, 2020. She was born June 8, 1933, in Staten Island, New York. June was preceded in death by her husband Robert A. Schule, her parents, Margaret C. Wolf and LeRoy Endriss, and her brother, Donald Edward Endriss. She is survived by her sister, Sheila E. Ericksen and her brother, Frank G. Wolf. June had a varied career as an agent for Chemists and Chemical Engineers and as a purchasing agent. She was a member of the Westside Newcomers Club and the Las Vegas Towne Club. Per June's request No services scheduled.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store