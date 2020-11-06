JUNE M. SCHULE June Margaret Schule (nee Endriss) passed away October 22, 2020. She was born June 8, 1933 in Staten Island, New York. June was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Schule; her parents, Margaret C. Wolf and LeRoy Endriss; and her brother, Donald Edward Endriss. She is survived by her sister, Sheila E. Ericksen; and her brother, Frank G. Wolf. June had a varied career as an agent for Chemists and Chemical Engineers, and as a purchasing agent. She was a member of the Westside Newcomers Club and the Las Vegas Towne Club. Per June's request, no services are scheduled.