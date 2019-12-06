|
Jung K. Park, MD died peacefully at his home in Summerlin, NV on the morning of December 1, 2019. He is survived by his older sister Youngja, younger brother Bokyun, wife Myungkoo, son Lawrence, daughter Chalcea, daughter Rosemary, and seven grandchildren, Stella, Charlotte, Sophia, John, Caroline, Remy and Leo.
Dr. Park lived an extraordinary life, beginning far from America in an area of Korea close to the border of China. In his childhood, he and his six siblings remembered an idyllic life on the land of the family home, playing amongst the chestnut trees and fishing in the lakes and ponds in the area. When he was 13, the Korean War broke out and the family had to flee to the South. Living on Cheju Island, he continued to be an excellent student and attended Yonsei University in Seoul for his first year of college. However, it was always his dream to move to America and he was offered a full scholarship by the Presbyterian church to study in the US. For his sophomore year, he traveled to the US by himself with just 50 dollars in his pocket, and studied at Park College in Parkville, MO. He supported himself by working as a dishwasher and received much financial and personal support from his benefactor, Ms. Chalcea White. He graduated at the top of his class and was accepted for a position at the University of Missouri Medical School. After completing medical school, he did a pathology residency at Georgetown University and a hematology fellowship at the University of Chicago. After his training, he and his family with three small children, moved to Wisconsin where he set up his clinical practice in 1970. Over his 35 years of practice, he established his own lab and business, becoming the largest provider of pathology services in central Wisconsin.
In 2006, he retired and moved to Las Vegas. In retirement, he enjoyed learning about the stock market and financial management, conducting leisurely trading on his own schedule, spending time with close friends and family, golfing, fishing in Lake Mead, tending to his garden, testing new recipes, taking frequent trips to Korea, and spending time with his grandchildren. He never idle in retirement - he was always thinking, planning, exploring and helping the family on multiple levels.
He reveled in a recent opportunity to host his son's family and their 3 children on their first visit to Korea. Shortly thereafter, he was diagnosed with liver cancer. After a fierce battle, he ultimately succumbed to the disease. At the end, he was at home in his favorite place overlooking the back patio surrounded by his loved ones, with the lights of Las Vegas twinkling in the distance.
His zest and appreciation for life and all of its adventures will always be with us. His constant quest for self-education, higher learning and enduring curiosity throughout his entire life was awe-inspiring.
He was the heart, soul and brain of the family, a true patriarch we all loved so dearly. His warmth, strength, generosity and wisdom touched so many people in so many ways. He was the bravest and strongest person you could ever imagine.
His greatest joy was spending time with his family and watching all the kids, big and small. It brought him deep joy to see everyone together having a good time and getting along. This is what made him happiest. We will always remember what he often said to us, "Enjoy life - it is too short."
Memorial Service