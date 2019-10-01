Home

1927 - 2019
JUSTIN GREEN Justin Ballantyne Green passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. He was born December 22, 1927. A loving husband, father and grandfather, Jay is survived by his wife, Helen Tanner Green; his three children, Michelle Johnson, Jeff Green and Bonnie Humes; as well as many grandchildren. Viewing will be from 10-11 a.m., Friday, October 4, with Services immediately following, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7670 S. Bruce Street (at Robindale Rd.), Las Vegas, NV 89123. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Logan City Cemetery, 1000 North 1200 E, Logan, Utah, 84321.
