Born 4/21/1980, in Muskogee, Ok, to David Michael and Cynthia Rose Charland. The family lived in Mesquite, TX and Mesa, AZ before moving to Henderson, NV in 1989, and Boulder City in 1991. Justin graduated from Boulder City High School 1998, and attended UNLV before enlisting in the Army 1999. He trained 45G Fire Cntrol system repair at Ft Campbell, KY with CS BN FWD MNT COAASLT., and Aberdeen, MD. He was honorably discharged 2001. He returned to UNLV resume business mgmt study. He transferred to the University of Utah at Salt Lake City and married April Limm. After 3 years, the marriage ended and Justin returned to Las Vegas, to care for his father who was in poor health. An avid chess player, he taught chess strategy. He was generous to those in need. He enjoyed designing rings and owned Honorings. Justin was honorable and beloved. See Davis Funeral Home Obituary. Services will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, 12:40 pm, at Southern Nevada Veteran's Cemetary, 1900 Veteran's Memorial Drive, Boulder City, NV, Masks requested. 89005,



