|
|
Kala Gresky Rehm, long-time educator and guidance counselor, died at her Las Vegas home on December 11, 2019.
Kala was born in 1937 in Twin Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Mary and Melvin Gresky. She is survived by her granddaughter, Danielle; her great grandson, Jake; her niece, Mary; her great nephew, Jesse; and her sister, Tena.
Kala graduated from the University of Idaho and promptly moved to Las Vegas to begin her career in the Clark County School District.
Shortly after Kala arrived in Las Vegas, she met and married Lloyd Rehm. They remained happily married until Lloyd's too early death in 1988.
Kala first taught english at Henderson Junior High School, then went on to teach psychology at Western High School. Shortly thereafter, she became a guidance counselor. Along the way, Kala received a master's degree at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Kala counseled students at Gibson Junior High School, Guinn Junior High School, and retired from Cimarron Memorial High School. Kala's counselees, friends and colleagues describe her as "a counselor extraordinaire."
Never one to remain idle, after her retirement Kala worked as a volunteer at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas admissions office for ten years. The University recognized her dedicated service and proclaimed June 17, 2013, "Kala Rehm Day."
Kala loved to play tennis, swim, go to the movies, read, shop, and be with her friends. Kala's family would like to thank all of those friends who visited Kala at the end of her life for lunch and conversation, especially Carol Wagley and Dave Beck.
Services will be private.