KAREN BOHRER Karen Bohrer of Las Vegas passed away February 19, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in Van Nuys, CA to Ralph & Vivian Ramsey on January 3, 1943. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Van Bohrer, her daughter Deborah Pagliuoso, granddaughter Ashley Pagliuoso and sister Jane Smith (Jerry). Karen was known for her bright and sunny disposition and for her love of family and friends. She enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved going to the movies, attractions throughout the city, and loved fresh water fishing. She thoroughly enjoyed keeping a neat and tidy home and loved to entertain. Karen lived in Southern California for many years, and worked as a pharmacy technician in local, private pharmacies and hospitals in Ventura, CA and Santa Paula, California. She and Van moved to Las Vegas in 2000 as retirees, and have made their home here ever since. She will be missed by all who knew her. There will be no funeral services as per her wishes. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the in her memory is greatly appreciated.